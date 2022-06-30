The Giro Donne is back for another year, with a newly enlarged prize purse of €250,000, and its status as a cycling World Tour event restored.

Following the retirement of four-time champion Anna van der Breggen, all eyes will be on Dutch compatriot Annemiek van Vleuten, the hot favourite of team Movistar.

This year's edition runs 2022 kilometers from Cagliari in Sardinia to Padua in Veneto.

With the introduction of the Tour de France Femmes this year, the Giro Donne is now part of a potential historic double, something that Van Vleuten confirmed she is chasing earlier in the summer.

The Dutchwoman is recovering from a wrist injury sustained in the Spring but is still in the front rank of contenders.

HOW CAN I WATCH THE GIRO DONNE ON TV AND LIVE STREAM?

Every stage of the Giro Donne can be streamed live and on demand on discovery+

WHO'S RIDING?

Anna van der Breggen of Team SD Worx, FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope's Marta Cavalli, Elisa Longo Borghini of Trek-Segafredo and BikeExchange-Jayco Kristen Faulkner are the favourites alongside Van Vleuten.

Italians Cavalli and Borghini will be the sentimental favourites to challenge for the maglia rosa, especially given that no Italian has won the event since 1998. Other Italian contenders include Elisa Balsamo of Trek-Segafredo and UAE Team ADQ's Marta Bastianelli.

The full start list is available here

WHAT’S THE ROUTE FOR 2022?

The 10-stage event will take riders through five different regions of Italy and culminates in three consecutive days of mountain climbs in stages 7, 8, and 9.

Stage 1: 4.7km | Cagliari - Cagliari (ITT)

Stage 2: 117.3km | Villasimius - Tortoli

Stage 3: 112.7km | Cala Gonone - Olbia

Stage 4: 120.9km | Cesena - Cesena

Stage 5: 123km | Carpi - Reggio Emilia

Stage 6: 114.7km | Sarnico - Bergamo

Stage 7: 113.4km | Prevalle - Passo Maniva

Stage 8: 92.2km | Rovereto - Aldeno

Stage 9: 112.8km | San Michele All’Adige - San Lorenzo Dorsino

Stage 10: 90.5km | Abano Terme - Padova

