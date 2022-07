Cycling

Giro Donne 2022 - 'Incredible!' - Annemiek Van Vleuten counters brilliantly to win Stage 4

Watch the finish to the 2022 Giro Donne as Annemiek Van Vleuten countered brilliantly against Mavi Garcia to power home and take the Stage 4 win. Stream the 2022 Giro Donne and the rest of the cycling season live and on demand on discovery+

00:01:48, 2 hours ago