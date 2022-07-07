Juliette Labous (Team DSM) soared to an impressive lone victory on the summit of the Passo Maniva at Stage 7 of the 2022 Giro Donne. Labous was the sole survivor from the breakaway, holding off a late charge from the top three in the general classification for the biggest win of her career to-date. With plenty of help from team-mates Mavi Garcia (UAE Team ADQ) and Marta Cavalli both hoped to a bite out of the lead of the maglia rosa, but Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) assertively defended her position, before making a late dart for the line and adding six seconds to her lead in the overall competition.

Predominantly a flat stage, things became interesting as the riders reached the set of climbs in the final stages. It was young Norwegian rider Amalie Lutro was the one who went away and she did an excellent job in keeping the chasing pack at bay.

Ad

However as the climb steepened Lutro was reeled in, first by Cristina Tonnetti, and then by the chasing group.

Giro d'Italia Donne Highlights: Van Vleuten defends pink as Vos picks up 32nd Giro Donne stage win 21 HOURS AGO

Meanwhile further back the bigger group with Van Vleuten kept on upping the pace as they reeled in the riders ahead of them.

But at the head of the race Labous had gone into time trial mode and was doing her best to hold off those behind her.

In the final stages Van Vleuten made her move, getting followed by GC rival Marta Cavalli as well as Margarita Garcia Canellas before a few other riders including Elisa Longo Borghini could catch up.

A cagey game of cat and mouse ensued, with Van Vleuten trying to find the right time to attack and put time into her rivals.

And that meant that at the front Labous safely came home for a memorable victory.

Behind her it ended up being a sprint to the finish and it was Van Vleuten who came in second, just ahead of Garcia.

- -

Stream the 2022 Giro Donne and the rest of the cycling season live and on demand on discovery+

Giro d'Italia Donne 'Fireworks!' - Vos powers to Stage 6 win as Van Vleuten defends pink 21 HOURS AGO