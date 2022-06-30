Kristen Faulkner (Team BikeExchange–Jayco) stopped the clock at 5’45” to win the opening stage of the Giro Donne.

The American backed up her recent time trial win at the Tour de Suisse with an impressive showing to take the maglia rosa.

Georgia Baker made it a one-two for Team BikeExchange - Jayco finishing four seconds back with Elisa Balsamo in third a further two seconds slower.

With the retirement of Anna van der Breggen, the field is open at the 33rd running of the Giro Donne.

Two-time Giro Donne champion Annemiek van Vleuten of team Movistar finished sixth on the day.

This year's race will run just over 1000km through five regions of Italy, finishing in Padua.

