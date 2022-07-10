Cycling

Giro Donne 2022 Stage 10 highlights: Chiara Consonni steals Stage 10, Annemiek van Vleuten takes overall title

An uneventful final day in the general classification at Giro Donne saw Annemiek van Vleuten add to her overall titles in 2018 and 2019. The Dutch ace, who seized the pink jersey after winning Stage 4, was the class rider in the field as she finished 1’52” ahead of Marta Cavalli in the overall battle. Chiara Consonni celebrated victory on the final stage after a clever sprint.

00:04:27, 26 minutes ago