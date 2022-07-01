Cycling

Giro Donne 2022 Stage 2 highlights: Bike throw (and team-mates) hand Elisa Balsamo victory over Marianne Vos

Elisa Balsamo only led Stage 2 at Giro Donne for a fraction of a second – but it was the fraction of second that mattered most as she pipped Dutch superstar Marianne Vos to the line. A six-strong breakaway had looked like they might be allowed to ride to victory unopposed after building a lead of over three minutes, but Trek-Segafredo clawed back the time magnificently before teeing up Balsamo for

