Cycling

Highlights: Annemiek van Vleuten defends pink as Marianne Vos picks up 32nd Giro Donne stage win

Marianne Vos collected a 32nd stage win at the Giro Donne as she beat Lotte Kopecky to the line on Stage 6 on Wednesday. Annemiek van Vleuten remains the race leader after seeing off a late attack from Elisa Longo Borghini, Vos and Mavi Garcia. Stream the Giro Donne and Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:03:53, 2 hours ago