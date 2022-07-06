Cycling

‘I am still catching my breath!’ – Marianne Vos after powering to 32nd stage win at Giro Donne

Marianne Vos collected a 32nd stage win at the Giro Donne as she beat Lotte Kopecky to the line on Stage 6 on Wednesday. Annemiek van Vleuten remains the race leader after seeing off a late attack from Elisa Longo Borghini, Vos and Mavi Garcia. Stream the Giro Donne and Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:30, an hour ago