Cycling

‘Incredible!’ – Marianne Vos grabs another sprint win on Stage 3 at Giro Donne

Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) avenged her defeat on Friday by taking a fine sprint victory on Stage 3 at the Giro Donne. The Dutchwoman was pipped on the line on Stage 2 by Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) after launching her sprint early, but she backed herself from distance again a day later and was rewarded with her 31st stage win at the race.

00:02:14, an hour ago