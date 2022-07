Cycling

'Johan Cruyff always said: Attack is the best way to defend' - Annemiek Van Vleuten on her attacking style

Hear from Giro Donne Stage 4 winner Annemiek van Vleuten as she talks about the inspiration of Johann Cruyff when it comes to her attacking style.

00:01:52, 2 hours ago