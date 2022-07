Cycling

'Last year I was off the back the whole time' - Kristen Faulkner after doubling up at Giro Donne

Kristen Faulkner took a solo victory on Stage 9 of the Giro Donne. It was Faulkner's fifth victory as a pro and her second of the 2022 Giro Donne. Marta Cavalli (Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) was second with Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek–Segafredo) in third and Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) fourth. Van Vleuten leads the GC from Cavalli ahead of the final stage.

00:00:43, 43 minutes ago