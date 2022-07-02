Giro d'Italia Donne
Stage 3 | women | 02.07.2022
Live
In Progress
Cala GononeOlbia
- Peloton+2:05
- +168 Riders
- Head of race3 Riders
Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates
GIRO DONNE STAGE 3 LIVE - BALSAMO IN PINK AS PELOTON HEAD TOWARDS OLBIA
- All
- Highlights
HELLO AND WELCOME!
Welcome cycling fans. We’re here and ready for the third stage of the 2022 Giro Donne. Following Stage 1’s time trial and yesterday's 117.3km trip from Villasimuis to Tortoli we surely look set for another bunched sprint finish as the riders tackle a 112.7km ride starting in Cala Gonone and finishing in Olbia. Although some tasty looking crosswinds down the Sardinian coast may disagree.