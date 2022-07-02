Giro d'Italia Donne
Stage 3 | women | 02.07.2022
Not started
Cala GononeOlbia
Advertisement
Ad

Cala Gonone - Olbia

General Standing

RidersTime
1
E. BalsamoTrek - Segafredo
2:44:54
2
K. FaulknerTeam BikeExchange - Jayco
+4
3
G. BakerTeam BikeExchange - Jayco
+8
4
L. KopeckyTeam SD Worx
+10
5
M. VosTeam Jumbo - Visma
+12
Advertisement
Ad
Current stage
Cala GononeOlbia
02/07
Stage 3 - 113.4KMStarts at 10:25
Next stage
CesenaCesena
04/07
Stage 4 - 120.9KMStarts at 11:10

LIVE: Cala Gonone - Olbia

Giro d'Italia Donne - 2 July 2022

Follow the Giro d'Italia Donne Cala Gonone - Olbia stage live with Eurosport. Cala Gonone - Olbia starts at 10:25 on 2 July 2022.

Catch the latest cycling news and find Giro d'Italia Donne results, standings and routes. After Cala Gonone - Olbia is done, be sure to check out the full schedule of stages and get live updates for the next stage. You can also find a list of previous winners.

Follow Rui Costa, Mathieu van der Poel, Mark Cavendish and other key riders to see who is dominating this season. See the hottest cycling teams in action - Bora-Hansgrohe, Ineos Grenadiers and Cofidis to name a few.

Cycling fans can read breaking Giro d'Italia Donne news headlines, interviews, expert commentary, replays & highlights. Keep up with all of this season’s top events, including the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a España.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from cycling to football, tennis, snooker and more. Enjoy live updates from the biggest sports competitions.