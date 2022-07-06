Giro Donne Stage 6 Live - Van Vleuten in Pink as Peloton head to Bergamo
Giro d'Italia Donne
Stage 6 | women | 06.07.2022
Live
In Progress
SarnicoBergamo
- Peloton+8
- Head of raceL. Brand
45KM TO GO: BRAND ATTACKS ON DESCENT
Lucinda Brand (Trek Segardeo) has attacked over the top of San Pantaleone and is now creating a gap on the descent. Canyon Sram are trying to follow but Brand is taking the corners so well and has opened up about a ten second gap.
47KM TO GO: ALL TOGETHER
As we get the live pictures for today's stage we join the action with 47km to go until the finish in Bergamo. As it stands the riders are all together in the peloton!
TODAY'S PROFILE
Image credit: Eurosport
GC AFTER STAGE 5
1. Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) 11:51:35s
2. Mavi Garcia (UAE Team ADQ) +0:25s
3. Marta Cavalli (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine) +0:57s
4. Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek Segafredo) +5:00s
5. Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine) +5:13s
6. Amanda Spratt (BikeExchange - Jayco) +5:14s
7. Elise Chabbey (Canyon Sram) +5:21s
8. Niamh Fisher-Black (Team SD Worx) +5:28s
9. Silvia Persico (Valcar Travel & Service) +5:29s
10. Erica Magnaldi (UAE Team ADQ) +6:10s
WHAT HAPPENED YESTERDAY?
Yesterday saw a bunched sprint after a pretty predictable stage. It was Elisa Balsamo (Trek Segafredo) who picked up her second victory of the race as she pipped Charlotte Kool (Team DSM) on the line. Marianne Voss (Jumbo Visma) crossed the line in third as the same trio of sprinters continued to occupy the podium places.
Amminiek Van Vluten (Movistar) had a quiet day in pink and remains 39” ahead of Mavi Garcia (UAE Team ADQ) in the general classification, with both finishing safely in the pack.
Balsamo pips Kool on Stage 5, Van Vleuten keeps pink
HELLO AND WELCOME!
Welcome back Giro Donne fans! We’re here with live coverage of Stage 6. The riders are tackling a 114.7km route starting in Sarnico and finishing with a run into Bergamo. They will do five 18km laps around Sarnico before a 25km sprint to the finish with the laps containing the short, punchy cat 3 climb of San Pantaleone which should provide us with some great attacking action.
Image credit: Getty Images