‘No, no, no!’ – Annemiek van Vleuten in scary crash on descent at Giro Donne 2022

Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) may have won Stage 8 at Giro Donne to strengthen her overall lead, but only after she had to dust herself down from a scary crash on the final descent. Stream the race live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:00:42, 35 minutes ago