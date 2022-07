Cycling

‘Not even a crash could stop her!’ - Annemiek Van Vleuten survives crash to extend GC lead

Movistar rider Annemiek van Vleuten extended her lead in the General Classification of the Giro Donne, winning Stage 8. Marta Cavalli (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) finished second with Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek – Segafredo) third. The result means that Van Vleuten extends her lead at the top of the GC.

00:03:34, 42 minutes ago