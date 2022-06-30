Marketa Hajkova had a disastrous start to her 2022 Giro Donne time trial, after falling off the starting podium at the beginning of her time trial.

As she started her descent down the starting ramp, her bike seemed to drift off to the right and Hajkova struggled to regain control as she fell head first off the side of the podium.

Eurosport commentator Marty Macdonald said: “Rider off the side! Oh dear, never like to see that.

“It happens from time to time doesn’t it? It’s something that you never want to see in a time trial but Marketa Hajkova here of Bepink just going off the side of the start ramp there.”

Hajkova courageously got back to her feet and onto the bike, but didn’t manage to finish the 4.7km route.

Kristen Faulkner of BikeExchange - Jayco finished the time trial in first, and backed up her win with victory on the opening stage of the Giro Donne.

Georgia Baker made it a one-two for Team BikeExchange - Jayco, with Elisa Balsamo in third.

- - -

