Giro d'Italia champion Tao Geoghegan Hart has called for British cycling to become more diverse, saying he is thinking of ways to improve the situation.

Geoghegan Hart, who is of Irish heritage, was born in Holloway and raised in Hackney, two of London's most diverse areas.

Giro d'Italia Geoghegan Hart buys his brother a car after losing Giro bet 15/11/2020 AT 11:24

And he believes that the British capital and beyond have a well of untapped talent in its ethnic minority communities.

"Something I'm really passionate about is to get more kids in the sport and more kids in London riding," he told the BBC.

It's something I've reflected on a lot - on how I'm going to be a part of that.

"There's a lot to be done in diversity and how we move cycling forward and I believe London can be the key to that.

"I grew up in Hackney - it was such a privilege to go to school there and grow up there because of all of the incredible of variety of people I came across from a young age."

Cycling in 2020: Geoghegan Hart seals Giro as Pogacar steals Tour

Cycling Ineos' Ganna tests positive for Covid-19 06/11/2020 AT 09:32