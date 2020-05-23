Behind the scenes at a Grand Tour stage start

Roland-Garros (2013)
Ryedale Grand Prix
Behind-the-scenes insight into what happens before the riders even reach the start.
We take a look behind the scenes at the Giro time trial on Stage 16...
Cosmo Catalano breaks down Thibaut Pinot's 2018 Lombardia success. Plus: lacklustre livestock, abysmal parking and some 6/10 high fives.
Dave Brailsford was in a cheery mood after Egan Bernal clinched the Tour de France for Colombia and Team Ineos.
Bradley Wiggins returned to the scene that saw a drunk spectator cause a spree of punctures at the 2012 Tour de France.