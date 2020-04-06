The 2018 Giro d'Italia: Re-live the greatest Grand Tour of the decade this week on Eurosport

Watch the 2018 Giro d'Italia on Eurosport Player

Why was the 2018 Giro so good?

The 2018 Giro d'Italia had just about everything, with dramatic leadership changes, amazing summit finishes, and probably the greatest solo stage win in cycling history.

" The 2018 Giro was absolutely mind-blowing! (Carlton Kirby) "

From the start the race was billed as a showdown between Tom Dumoulin and Chris Froome, two of the biggest hitters in Grand Tour cycling. But Mitchelton-Scott's Simon Yates came into the race in terrific form. The balance of the route was challenging but varied, the scenery was spectacular, and there was so many twists and turns it was hard to keep track.

When can I watch the highlights?

Highlights will be on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player morning, afternoon and evening each day in the following time slots:

09:00 until 12:00

14:30 until 17:30

20:00 until 23:00

All stages will be available after broadcast to watch on-demand on Eurosport Player.

This is where you can find Eurosport 1 via your TV provider of choice:

Where can I watch the highlights?

Eurosport UK will be broadcasting highlights every day this week on both Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player.

There will be extended hour-long highlights of three stages each day, from April 6th. That means the broadcast schedule is as follows:

Monday 6 April

Stage 1 - Jerusalem ITT

Stage 2 - Haifa (Israel) to Tel Aviv (Israel)

Stage 3 - Beersheba (Israel) to Eilat (Israel)

Tuesday 7 April

Stage 4 - Catania to Caltagirone

Stage 5 - Agrigento to Santa Ninfa

Stage 6 - Caltanissetta to Mount Etna

Wednesday 8 April

Stage 7 - Pizzo to Praia a Mare

Stage 8 - Praia a Mare to Montevergine

Stage 9 - Pesco Sannita to Gran Sasso

Thursday 9 April

Stage 10 - Penne to Gualdo Tadino

Stage 11 - Assisi to Osimo

Stage 12 - Osimo to Imola

Friday 10 April

Stage 13 - Ferrara to Nervesa della Battaglia

Stage 14 - San Vito al Tagliamento to Monte Zoncolan

Stage 15 - Tolmezzo to Sappada

Saturday 11 April

Stage 16 - Trento to Rovereto

Stage 17 - Riva del Garda to Iseo

Stage 18 - Abbiategrasso to Prato Nevoso

Sunday 12 April