The 2018 Giro d'Italia: Re-live the greatest Grand Tour of the decade this week on Eurosport
Eurosport UK will be broadcast highlights of the 2018 Giro d'Italia all this week. Here's how you can re-live the most dramatic Grand Tour of the decade.
Why was the 2018 Giro so good?
The 2018 Giro d'Italia had just about everything, with dramatic leadership changes, amazing summit finishes, and probably the greatest solo stage win in cycling history.
" The 2018 Giro was absolutely mind-blowing! (Carlton Kirby)"
From the start the race was billed as a showdown between Tom Dumoulin and Chris Froome, two of the biggest hitters in Grand Tour cycling. But Mitchelton-Scott's Simon Yates came into the race in terrific form. The balance of the route was challenging but varied, the scenery was spectacular, and there was so many twists and turns it was hard to keep track.
When can I watch the highlights?
Highlights will be on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player morning, afternoon and evening each day in the following time slots:
- 09:00 until 12:00
- 14:30 until 17:30
- 20:00 until 23:00
All stages will be available after broadcast to watch on-demand on Eurosport Player.
This is where you can find Eurosport 1 via your TV provider of choice:
- Sky UK: 410
- Virgin Media: 521
- BT Channel 412
Where can I watch the highlights?
Eurosport UK will be broadcasting highlights every day this week on both Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player.
There will be extended hour-long highlights of three stages each day, from April 6th. That means the broadcast schedule is as follows:
Monday 6 April
- Stage 1 - Jerusalem ITT
- Stage 2 - Haifa (Israel) to Tel Aviv (Israel)
- Stage 3 - Beersheba (Israel) to Eilat (Israel)
Tuesday 7 April
- Stage 4 - Catania to Caltagirone
- Stage 5 - Agrigento to Santa Ninfa
- Stage 6 - Caltanissetta to Mount Etna
Wednesday 8 April
- Stage 7 - Pizzo to Praia a Mare
- Stage 8 - Praia a Mare to Montevergine
- Stage 9 - Pesco Sannita to Gran Sasso
Thursday 9 April
- Stage 10 - Penne to Gualdo Tadino
- Stage 11 - Assisi to Osimo
- Stage 12 - Osimo to Imola
Friday 10 April
- Stage 13 - Ferrara to Nervesa della Battaglia
- Stage 14 - San Vito al Tagliamento to Monte Zoncolan
- Stage 15 - Tolmezzo to Sappada
Saturday 11 April
- Stage 16 - Trento to Rovereto
- Stage 17 - Riva del Garda to Iseo
- Stage 18 - Abbiategrasso to Prato Nevoso
Sunday 12 April
- Stage 19 - Venaria Reale to Bardonecchia
- Stage 20 - Susa to Cervinia
- Stage 21 - Rome to Rome