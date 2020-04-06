Getty Images

QUIZ: Can you name every stage winner in the 2018 Giro d'Italia?

QUIZ: Can you name every stage winner in the 2018 Giro d'Italia?
By Eurosport

40 minutes agoUpdated 27 minutes ago

The 2018 Giro d'Italia will go down in history as one of the great Grand Tours. But can you name the winner of each of the 21 stages?

On the same topic

Giro d'Italia

Results

Classification