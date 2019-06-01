Protected by team-mate Mikel Landa, Carapaz out-rode his rivals in the penultimate stage and is likely to need a crash or unprecedented capitulation to lose his grip on the trophy in Sunday’s finale.

Pello Bilbao won the stage to make it two in the race for the Italian and add gloss to a day that had looked to have turned sour for Astana when Miguel Angel Lopez was knocked off his bike by a fan and was involved in a physical altercation after the incident.

Carapaz secured an almost certain victory in the overall, while Bilbao’s victory ranks among the biggest stage wins of his career.

The Ecuadorean rider, who did not come to the Giro with the leadership role at Movistar, has ridden a faultless Grand Tour, limiting his losses on the race’s first two time trials and taking time on the rare occasions the opportunity presented itself. Today, he even managed to work for his teammate, Mikel Landa, in the closing kilometres, helping build the Basque rider’s advantage over Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma) and effectively placing him onto the podium. Whether the notoriously time trial-averse Landa will remain in the top three this time tomorrow is less certain that Carapaz’ overall victory.

It was a day that promised fireworks, but delivered only in fits and sparks.

Opening salvoes

The breakaway was established on the day’s first classified climb, with no hostilities in the peloton.

Andrey Amador (Movistar), Fausto Masnada (Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec), Pello Bilbao and Dario Cataldo (Astana Team), Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Merida), Eros Capecchi (Deceuninck QuickStep), Tanel Kangert (EF Education First), Mikel Nieve (Mithcelton Scott), Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Team Dimension Data), Eddie Dunbar (Team INEOS), Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha Alpecin) and Jai Hindley (Team Sunweb) were the leaders.

The general classification contest heated up properly on the Passo Manghen, with Miguel Angel Lopez putting in an excoriating attack to shake loose all but Landa and Carapaz. This followed on from a brutal period of pace setting by ‘Superman’s’ Astana team mates.

Immediately in trouble was Simon Yates, with Nibali and Roglic also slipping off the wheel under the sustained acceleration of the Colombian climber. Pavel Sivakov, who was been one of the revelations of the Giro this year, was also dropped initially, but eventually managed to catch Nibali & Roglic, pass them, and cross the KOM ahead of the two much more experienced stage racers.

Fausto Masnada attacked the break to take the Cima Coppi, the Giro's highest point.

