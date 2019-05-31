Eurosport
Watch: Bizarre moment supporter throws bike onto road during Giro
A bizarre moment during Stage 18 of the Giro d’Italia saw a supporter chuck a bike into the middle of the road just as riders were approaching.
The incident was caught on Eurosport with just over 60km in the race, which was won by Damiano Cima in stunning fashion.
Initially it was thought the bike belonged to a rider in the Giro, but further fan footage clearly showed a supporter dragging the bike out before throwing it.
The incident was shared on Twitter by EF Education First’s Sacha Modolo.
What the supporter was trying to achieve with his actions was unclear, but fortunately it did not impact any riders despite a few having to swerve out of the way.
