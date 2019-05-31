Getty Images
Esteban Chaves climbs to brilliant breakaway stage win in the Dolomites
Mitchelton-Scott’s Colombian pocket-rocket Esteban Chaves climbed to a brilliant win in Stage 19 of the Giro d’Italia.
A large breakaway group including Chaves opened up a gap of more than nine minutes with a third of the stage remaining, and the effervescent 29-year-old showed his strength when the group hit the final climb, attacking time and again before finally opening up a winning gap.
Further back there were no significant changes in the General Classification standings.
More to follow…
