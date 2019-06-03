The 24-year-old climber finished 11th overall in the most recent Grand Tour and never dropped outside the top 25 of the General Classification throughout the race.

Carthy, who rides for EF Education First, also went on the attack on the 'Il Lombardia stage' – Stage 15 to Como – and ended up in fourth place, in the same group as Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) and overall winner Richard Carapaz (Movistar).

Video - Stage 16 Highlights - Nibali attacks and Roglic drops to third on tough day in the mountains 10:50

"He just never ceases to amaze me," said the former Team Sky rider and Tour de France winner on The Bradley Wiggins Show, available on all major podcast providers.

"His first thought when you’re on the climb is to get to the front of the group, no matter how fast it’s going, and attack. But the impressiveness is when he goes with the likes of Nibali and that...

"For a rider who is just 24 years of age, for the time in his career in that front group. Normally I just want to stay and finish in that front group.

"Nibali attacks on the hardest climb of the Giro – 'I’m gonna go with him’. Brilliant, really brilliant to see.

Video - ‘Suddenly he has shown his human side’ – Wiggins on how ‘robot’ Roglic won hearts 01:22

"And his attitude off the bike – he’s not interested in 11th place of the Giro – what a breath of fresh air for the future, I can’t wait to watch him in the next race he does.”

The Bradley Wiggins Show returns for the Tour de France with episodes dropping on July 8, 15, 22 and 29. Your indispensable guide to the biggest cycling race of the year.