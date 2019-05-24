Le Buzz

The 33-year-old Movistar rider shows off the power needed to be one of the word's leading sprinters with legs resembling tree trunks.

"The legs of @jjrojillas--shown by himself on Instagram--before the thirteenth stage on #Giro this Friday. Fine, thin 😱👌💪," said Movistar on Twitter.

For a sport that is naturally associated with lithe athletes, the 2011 Spanish road race champion sports a pair of thighs that reminds you more of Brazilian footballer Robert Carlos back in his halcyon days at Inter Milan.

Built for climbing hills, but more suitable for powering through sprint finishes at one of the world's greatest races.