Lovere - Ponte di Legno
Giro d'Italia - 28 May 2019
Giro d'Italia – Follow this cycling race live with Eurosport. The action starts at 09:35 on 28 May 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
The leaders are onto the next uncategorised climb, the Croce di Salven (9.1km at 3.9%). Their advantage is down to 2'30".
Reminder of the full list of these 21 escapees: Joe Dombrowski and Nate Brown (both EF Education First), Mikel Nieve and Christopher Juul Jensen (both Mitchelton-Scott), Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), Fausto Masnada and Mattia Cattaneo (both Androni Giocattoli), Damiano Caruso and Antonio Nibali (both Bahrin-Merida), Jan Hirt, Pello Bilbao and Davide Villella (all Astana), Andre Amador (Movistar), Francois Bidard (Ag2R-La Mondiale), Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates), Jai Hindley (Team Sunweb), Koen Bouwman (Jumbo-Visma), Lukasz Owsian and Francisco Ventoso (both CCC Team), Michael Schwarzmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Mikkel Honoré (Deceuninck-QuickStep).
The final jersey to catch up on is, of course, the most important: Richard Carapaz leads the overall standings and is pretty in pink with a 47 second gap over Primoz Roglic and a further minute on Vincenzo Nibali.
Arnaud Demare (Griupama-FDJ) leads the maglia ciclamino duel by 13 points over Pascal Ackermann - and it looks like he's given up on the purple shorts now, wisely.
Russia's Pavel Sivakov of Team Ineos leads the white jersey youth classification by seven slender seconds on Miguel Angel Lopez, who is clearly planning something what with those three teammates in the break today...
That man Ciccone in his blue jersey...
The break has crested the summit of the Passo delle Presolana, which for some reason isn't even a Cat.4 climb despite being higher than the next two Cat.3 climbs. The gap is still just under the three-minute mark.
A big day for the blue jersey battle today with 58 KOM points up for grabs. That means Ciccone is guaranteed to keep the maglia azzurra provided he finishes the stage - and he's in the break so will look to extend his already huge 95-point lead over Carapaz.
Approaching the summit and the gap is up to 2'50" for the 21 leaders. Good to see Joe Dombrowski in the break: the American from EF Education First crashed heavily on the banks of Lake Como on Sunday but is the best placed rider in the move at 14'52" down on Carapaz on GC.
Bora-Hansgrohe have Schwarzmann up there for their GC men Majka and Formolo, but Team Ineos have missed the split, as have Katusha-Alpecin. Trek-Segafredo have their maglia azzurra Giulio Ciccone there while Androni have their uphill duo of Cattaneo and Masnada.
Well, well... some of the teams are really setting out their store. Astana have three riders there for Miguel Angel Lopez in Hirt, Bilbao and Villella; Movistar have Amador, Mitchelton-Scott have Nieve and Juul-Jensen, Bahrain Merida have both Caruso and Vincenzo Nibali's brother. Even Primoz Roglic's Jumbo-Visma team have a rider there in Koen Bouwman.
Here's the list of riders in the break: Dombrowski, Nieve, Ciccone, Masnada, Cattaneo, Caruso, Hirt, Amador, Bilbao, Bidard, Ulissi, Hindley, Bouwman, Villella, Owsian, Juul Jensen, A. Nibali, Ventoso, Brown, Schwarzmann and Honoré. The gap is up to two minutes.
The initial five riders who sparked this move were Chris Juul-Jensen (Mitchelton-Scott), Davide Villella (Astana), Michael Schwarzmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Mikkel Honoré (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Jai Hindley (Team Sunweb). It looks like Movistar have sent Andrey Amador up the road as well. Bob Jungels, Gianluca Brambilla and Antwan Tolhoek tried to get into the move but failed to bridge over. The gap is small and the pace high so no guarantees this move will stick.
More riders join the leaders as the road continues to head uphill on this uncategorised climb that kicks things off today, the Passo della Presolana.
Five riders zip clear shortly after the start. They're followed by a couple of big names in Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Merida) and Pello Bilbao (Astana).
They're off! The remaining 147 riders get this key stage under way. One non-starter to report: Brent Bookwalter of Mitchelton-Scott.
The riders are currently pedalling through the neutral zone ahead of today's start.
It's a wet morning at Lovere on the banks of the Lago d'Iseo.
My predicted final top 10 in Verona... do you agree? 1. Nibali, 2. Carapaz, 3. Yates, 4. Lopez, 5. Landa, 6. Roglic, 7. Majka, 8. Sivakov, 9. Mollema, 10. Formolo
Here's the state of play in the battle for pink with that man Richard Carapaz sitting pretty on the top of the pile.
First up is today's fascinating stage 16. It was billed at the queen stage when it included the Passo di Gavia ahead of the Mortirolo, but heavy snow on the summit of that famous climb means it's been taken off the route and replaced with two smaller climbs - the Cevo (being used for the first time) and the Aprica. The upshot is that it may be even more explosive - so buckle yourself in for an exciting one.
Ciao ragazzi! Welcome to live coverage of stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia. We've had the second rest day and now it's business time: three summit finish remain in this race clustered around one day offering some scraps to the sprinters, then there's the small matter of the final time trial in Verona, which could be key.