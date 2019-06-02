Share
Verona - Verona
Giro d'Italia - 2 June 2019
Giro d'Italia – Follow this cycling race live with Eurosport. The action starts at 12:40 on 2 June 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Get all the latest on Cycling: the big races, schedules and results.
Tobias Ludvigsson wins my 'skinsuit of the Giro' award. Unfortunately, that's probably the only thing he'll be winning today...
He's a handy rider, but this is a world-class field and that Haga time is scorching.
Wow! Big time from Chad Haga and he goes into the lead...
The American has delivered for his team on the final day of the race. That's very impressive of him managing to dislodge Campenaerts. New fastest time is 22:07.
With another hopeful for today, Jos van Emden, coming over the line in fifth place, I can't see that Haga time being bested for a little while.
Campenaerts sets the new fastest time at the finish of 22:11.
That last 500m is really unpleasant, with cobblestones to the line causing the riders to bounce around all over the bike. Not particularly aero, and also not particularly kind on the undercarriage - one would imagine.
Here's Sir Wiggo on the importance of those aero gainz earlier today in our live broadcast.
Video - Bradley Wiggins explains the precise details between winning and losing a time trial
Jos van Emden is keeping it cool in the finish zone.
This is going to be very close for Campenaerts. He's all over the bike now as he enters the last kilometre.
And as we expected, Campenaerts sets a new best intermediate split time of 14:08.
He's looking a little ginger on the descent from the climb.
Campenaerts is apparently keeping it steady at 500 watts. That's huge. I can do 500 watts for about 11 seconds before being violently sick and he's managing it with apparent ease.
Jasha Sutterlin has just rolled over the line with a new second best time. He really gave it the big hoon at the end there.
Campenaerts is tucked up tight as he grinds into the incline. He's a little bit over halfway through the course with less than 9km to go. We should get an intermediate time check on him any moment.
Chad Haga, another man with big hopes of a result today, is out on the road.
Sunweb have had a Giro to forget, this year, after losing their GC hopeful Tom Dumoulin early in the race. A win from Haga could really pep them up.
Video - What You Missed: Dumoulin's retirement and a brilliant finish!
Think Ackermann is enjoying himself today.
Now then! Victor Campenaerts, current holder of the world hour record, is out on course.
He's a big favourite for today, having only lost the stage 9 ITT thanks to an excruciating mechanical mishap. He'll have a long time to sit in the hot seat if he does set the sort of time of which he's capable - the serious TTers are mostly up towards the final riders on course.
Video - What You Missed: 'Rookie' mechanic mistake costs Campenaerts stage win
Pascal Ackermann battled through the race's final mountains yesterday to all-but-secure his maglia ciclamino. The German sprinter has had a fantastic Giro and will surely be out to enjoy his final moments in the race today as he soaks up the sun and the atmosphere in fair Verona.
There is a time cut today, but so long as the riders can keep it to under a half hour they should be safe from a final day elimination. Sho Hatsuyama was 3 minutes down on Bohli.
It looks like the Swiss rider Tom Bohli will be the first man across the line. Sho Hatsuyama has been overtaken by his minute man, a fitting end to his Giro really.
22:41 is the time for Bohli.
Hatsuyama rides for Italian outfit, Nippo Vini Fantini, who have had their best Giro d'Italia ever - thanks in large part to the stage win of Damiano Cima.
Fantini are a wildcard invitee team, so they will be delighted to have delivered a victory on the biggest stage in Italian cycling.
It has, to be fair, been a great Giro for the little guys. Androni Giocattoli have also bagged a stage through Fausto Masnada. Israel Cycling Academy have also strung together a hatful of top tens through their sprinter, Davide Cimloai.
Hatsuyama passes through the 10km-to-go banner. Davide Cimolai rolls down the ramp. Connor Dunne, meanwhile is out on course and looking smooth.
The whole of Ecuador will be tuning in today to watch their man Richard Carapaz secure the country's first ever Grand Tour victory.
The president of Ecuador has made the broadcast available for free on national television today. Up until now it had only been watchable on pay TV. It's a moment.
Hatsuyama is more than six hours down on the GC. He'd have to ride through a wormhole to get that back in a 17km TT!
So, about the course. It's 17km long and features one fourth category climb.
The route is really quite technical, with lots of 90 degree turns. It's also almost all going through the city, so the riders' lines of sight are going to be pretty limited.
The maglia nera Sho Hatsuyama is on course now. As the last-placed man in the GC, he gets the honour of riding the course first.
The big story we're all still mulling over from yesterday is this, of course.
What do you think? Was Superman in the wrong, or did he have every right to send that baseball hat spinning off in the direction of the planet Krypton?
Let me know your thoughts on Twitter. @tomowencc
Video - Wiggins defends Lopez after Astana man attacks fan
It's me Tom Owen in again for you instead of Felix Lowe. Evidently, Eurosport thought it would be funny to have someone who deplores time trials do the live blog on arguably the biggest TT of the year so far.
Morning all. It’s that rarest of things today, a time trial that could actually be exciting! 17km around Verona, with the podium places in the general classification still to be decided... not to mention 2019’s final stage win.