Eurosport
Snoring and speaking on loudspeaker – Annoying roommate habits on cycling tour
Orla Chennaoui was joined by Brian Smith and Adam Blythe on the Eurosport sofa to discuss roommates on The Breakaway.
Adam recounts an amusing tale about a disgruntled rider who was desperate for a good night’s sleep, while Team Sky’s Tao Geoghegan Hart and Lotto Soudal’s Thomas De Gendt face the pressure of a Matt Stephens interview.
Among the pet hates of a roomie?
- Speaking on phones
- Snoring
- Wanting to chat…
The gang also react to Caleb Ewan’s second win at this year’s Giro d’Italia, while Brian recalls an emotional first meeting between the Australian and Mark Cavendish.
Anyway, watch the latest episode below!
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react