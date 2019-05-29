Eurosport
#TheBreakaway - Analysis from Wiggins, Smithy and Orla after Stage 17's breakaway bonanza
Eurosport's daily analysis show will be live on Facebook, Youtube and Twitter after every day of the Giro d'Italia. In Wednesday's episode, Bradley Wiggins and Brian Smith joined Orla Chennaoui to discuss a hugely entertaining Stage 17 in the Alps, Primoz Roglic's damage limitation, and why it's hard for Wiggo to talk about Team Ineos.
On the stage win for AG2R, Wiggins said:
" It will be a massive lift for them. For them to get that stage win with essentially their ‘B Team’ gives the whole team a lift. Superb. It will be probably one of his biggest ever career wins."
And on pre-race favourite, Primoz Roglic, Wiggins added: "Roglic has found his level now. I think it’s damage limitation – he hasn’t got many chips left and he doesn’t want to use them all. I know he came here to win the Giro, but you have a to be realistic, let’s at least guarantee a podium.
"You’ve got to be realistic and not delude yourself or kid yourself that you can keep making these amazing efforts. You do pay the price for those physical efforts."
