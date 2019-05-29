TheBreakaway - Analysis from Wiggins, Smithy and Orla after Stage 17's breakaway bonanza

On the stage win for AG2R, Wiggins said:

" It will be a massive lift for them. For them to get that stage win with essentially their ‘B Team’ gives the whole team a lift. Superb. It will be probably one of his biggest ever career wins. "

And on pre-race favourite, Primoz Roglic, Wiggins added: "Roglic has found his level now. I think it’s damage limitation – he hasn’t got many chips left and he doesn’t want to use them all. I know he came here to win the Giro, but you have a to be realistic, let’s at least guarantee a podium.

"You’ve got to be realistic and not delude yourself or kid yourself that you can keep making these amazing efforts. You do pay the price for those physical efforts."