#TheBreakaway - Wiggo, Smithy and Orla react to a dramatic day on the Mortirolo
Watch Eurosport's #TheBreakaway, a live analysis show after every stage of the 2019 Giro d'Italia.
The Mortirolo was always likely to shake up the Giro d'Italia General Classification, and so it proved, but Bradley Wiggins doesn't think there will be many more major additions to that top bunch between now and Sunday.
Watch his reaction to the stage here.
Also discussed are the hopes of Primoz Roglic and Adam Yates, and how riders pick themselves up after such a huge day in the saddle.
