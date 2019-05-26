Eurosport
WATCH: Roglic in dangerous Giro crash
Primoz Roglic was involved in a dangerous crash on Stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia that could have been far worse for the Slovenian.
The 29-year-old was second in the race with just under five kilometres to go when he rounded a dangerous bend, came off his bike and was left clutching a road-side barrier.
There was a daunting fall the other side of the barrier and Roglic will be grateful that the extent of the damage done was a loss of around 40 seconds as he was able to get back on his bike quickly.
In the end the stage was won by Dario Cataldo, with Mattia Cattaneo second and Simon Yates third.
