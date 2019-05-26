WATCH: Roglic in dangerous Giro crash

The 29-year-old was second in the race with just under five kilometres to go when he rounded a dangerous bend, came off his bike and was left clutching a road-side barrier.

There was a daunting fall the other side of the barrier and Roglic will be grateful that the extent of the damage done was a loss of around 40 seconds as he was able to get back on his bike quickly.

Video - Roglic crashes, almost topples over road barrier 00:42

In the end the stage was won by Dario Cataldo, with Mattia Cattaneo second and Simon Yates third.