The race will also feature three-time world champion Peter Sagan for the very first time.

Giro organisers had already confirmed that the race would start in Budapest and local press in Italy had revealed that the penultimate stage would be a gruelling 200km affair with five kilometres of climbing.

The riders will leave the hills of Langhe and Alba before hitting the first of four brutal ascents up the Colle dell'Agnello, the Col d'Izoard, the Monginevro and then climb up to Sestriere, a climb that featured in Chris Froome's ride to victory in 2018.

Video - Brad’s Hall of Fame - Wiggins predicts a big 2020 for Froome and two newbies 01:07

But long before the peloton reach the ski resort on the penultimate day of May, they will begin the race in Budapest with a 9.5km time trial before contesting two more stages in Hunary.

With Peter Sagan riding for the very first time, organisers have also dangled the carrot of several stages for the sprinters including two of the days in Hungary, something that will please the Slovakian.

"It will certainly not be an easy race but I look forward to it," Sagan said.

"With the Grande Partenza and the first three stages held in Hungary, next year's Giro d'Italia will also give me the chance to race so close to Slovakia and I'm sure the cheers of the Slovak crowds will be felt along the course.”