Team Ineos rider Ben Swift surprised many, including himself, as he took fourth place at Stage 7 of the Giro d’Italia on a day filled with crashes.

The 32-year-old Englishman finished just outside the podium places as Groupama-FDJ’s Arnaud Demare claimed a second successive sprint stage win.

The event in Brindisi was defined by a strong wind that proved to be a draining headwind, and a perilous crosswind at times, with plenty of crashes.

Speaking to Eurosport after the race, Swift confirmed most riders and teams could not shift the dangers of the wind from their thoughts.

“Days like this, they’re always stressful,” he admitted.

“Everyone’s sat on the bus. Every single team meeting, everyone’s talking about the wind.

Everyone’s got the same idea and it is just carnage.

“They are quite scary days, especially when you change direction quite a bit.”

Swift also went on to explain how the riders cope, saying: “You’re always thinking about the next section. You’ve made it through one and then we’ll do it again in a couple of days.”

He then talked his way through the day’s performance.

Ben Swift: Today was just carnage and quite scary

“We got through the day relatively OK. We did the best that we could.

“The first real big split we got caught out a bit. Luckily we were all together, we stuck together, came back, and from that moment on it was about staying in the front.

“When you have a start like that, we knew that the wind was dangerous for most of the day, so everyone is just on edge and it makes it quite stressful. I think that’s why you saw that big crash when we went under the 45k-to-go barrier.

“We’re going round a big road, it’s quite wide, the barriers come in and there was just touching wheels as the road narrowed. It was right at the side of me. I just knew it was a big one.”

Swift was not expected to challenge for any stage victories, and his appearance near the podium places was not planned by his team. Instead, he simply found himself close to the leaders and decided to challenge.

“The big bunch sprint wasn’t what I was here for and I just found myself in a good position.

“I thought, you know what, get stuck in and have a go.”

