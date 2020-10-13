The latest episode of The Bradley Wiggins Show saw the revelation that Bradley Wiggins could have raced until he was 40 had the stars aligned.

As Wiggins, York and Willgoss ran the rule over the GC contenders at this year’s Giro, the 2012 Tour de France winner revealed that he could have ridden alongside one of them, Team Sunweb stalwart Wilco Kelderman.

“In 2014, [Mitchelton Scott DS ]Matt White contacted me as I was coming to the end of my Sky contract, and they were going to sign Kelderman as their leader, he didn’t end up going there. But they wanted me to come there to mentor him as a GC rider.

I always think, what might have been, you know? I always think I might have still been racing at 40, like [Alejandro] Valverde and all those guys. When his name [Kelderman] comes up, I always think of that.

“I have never actually spoken to him,” added Wiggins.

Elsewhere, in the GC chat, there was praise for some of the young guns, particularly race leader João Almeida.

“He has got nothing to be unhappy about in his Giro at all,” began York of the 22-year-old Deceuninck–Quick-Step rider.

“[It follows a pattern we have seen] since racing restarted in August, there is a young generation coming through, and he is part of that. He will get his chance next year, when he goes to a few of the lesser races, he will be team leader.

He has earned that privilege.

Wiggins wouldn’t rule out Almeida holding on to pink until the finish, even if he thinks it is unlikely.

I am cautious to say that Almeida can’t hold on to the maglia rosa – he wasn’t far behind Nibali on Sunday, so you would have to say he is on the same level as Nibali. But I think Jakob Fuglsang is poised now but it is not going to be easy to go over Wilco Kelderman, who finished fourth in the past.

“He [Kelderman] could go the distance,” said Wiggins.

It was a sentiment that York agreed with.

“Sunweb are riding an intelligent race. They are not trying to control the race, they are just doing enough to keep their riders safe. They are doing what they did at the Tour de France, they were appearing at the right moment with the right tactics,” added York.

Elsewhere, and almost prophetically, York, Wiggins and host Graham Willgoss look at how Covid-19 is impacting cycling across the world, particularly in Europe, and what the rising cases might mean for the rest of the calendar.

***This pod was recorded before a spate of positive Covid-19 tests at the Giro.***

