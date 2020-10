Cycling

Christian Pomer on Paris-Roubaix: The safety of the French people is more important

Bora-Hansgrohe sports director Christian Pömer was the latest prominent member of the cycling community to lament the cancellation of Paris-Roubaix. However, he was keen to add that with Covid-19 cases on the rise, the safety of the French people was of paramount importance.

00:01:40, 0 views, 18 minutes ago