Hungarian officials had been in discussions with organisers RCS earlier this week, and released the news on Friday morning in a statement by politician Mariusz Revesz.

" Due to the serious disease situation in Europe, it will not be possible to organise the first three stages of Giro d'Italia in Hungary in May 2020. The Hungarian organising committee has announced that competition can not harm the safety and health of the Hungarian people "

The Grande Partenza had been due to start with an individual time trial in Budapest, followed by a stage from Budapest to Gyor and concluding with a flat stage from Szekesfehervar to Nagykanizsa.

A decision over the rest of the race has not yet been made. However race director Mauro Vegni has said that a rescheduling or cancellation is possible:

" Somehow we are waiting for this month to understand what will happen. In my opinion, there will be a complete review of the whole year, for all the activities. It is a complicated moment. "

A number of spring races have been cancelled across Europe, including Italian classics Strade Bianche and Milan-San Remo.

RACE STATUS - MARCH