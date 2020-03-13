From Official Website

First three stages of Giro d'Italia in Hungary cancelled due to coronavirus

By Tom Bennett

The start of the Giro d'Italia in Hungary has been cancelled, according to a statement released by the Hugarian parliament.

Hungarian officials had been in discussions with organisers RCS earlier this week, and released the news on Friday morning in a statement by politician Mariusz Revesz.

" Due to the serious disease situation in Europe, it will not be possible to organise the first three stages of Giro d'Italia in Hungary in May 2020. The Hungarian organising committee has announced that competition can not harm the safety and health of the Hungarian people"

The Grande Partenza had been due to start with an individual time trial in Budapest, followed by a stage from Budapest to Gyor and concluding with a flat stage from Szekesfehervar to Nagykanizsa.

A decision over the rest of the race has not yet been made. However race director Mauro Vegni has said that a rescheduling or cancellation is possible:

" Somehow we are waiting for this month to understand what will happen. In my opinion, there will be a complete review of the whole year, for all the activities. It is a complicated moment."

A number of spring races have been cancelled across Europe, including Italian classics Strade Bianche and Milan-San Remo.

RACE STATUS - MARCH

RACE DATE STATUS
Kuurne - Bruxelles - Kuurne 01/03 - 01/03 Complete
Tour de Taiwan 01/03 - 05/03 Complete
La Drôme Classic 01/03 - 01/03 Complete
Le Samyn 03/03 - 03/03 Complete
Le Samyn des Dames 03/03 - 03/03 Complete
Tour of Oman 03/03 - 08/03 Cancelled
Strade Bianche 07/03 - 07/03 Cancelled
Paris – Nice 08/03 - 15/03 Going ahead (Stage 8 cancelled)
GP Industria & Artigianato 08/03 - 08/03 Cancelled
GP Jean-Pierre Monseré 08/03 - 08/03 Complete
Tirreno – Adriatico 11/03 - 17/03 Cancelled
Ronde van Drenthe 14/03 - 14/03 Cancelled
GP de Denain 19/03 - 19/03 Cancelled
Bredene Koksijde Classic 20/03 - 20/03 Cancelled
Milano – Sanremo 21/03 - 21/03 Cancelled
Volta a Catalunya 23/03 - 29/03 Cancelled
Brugge - De Panne 25/03 - 25/03 Cancelled
Settimana Coppi e Bartali 25/03 - 29/03 Cancelled
E3 BinckBank Classic 27/03 - 27/03 Cancelled
Classic Loire-Atlantique 28/03 - 28/03 Cancelled
Gent – Wevelgem 29/03 - 29/03 Cancelled
Cholet Pays de La Loire 29/03 - 29/03 Cancelled

