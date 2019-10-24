The three-time world champion is usually found in the US riding the Tour of California but he will skip the race to take part in the Giro for the first time in his career.

The 29-year-old already has 16 Grand Tour stage wins to his name and will once again take part in the 2020 Tour de France in July, but will first head to Hungary for the Grande Partenza before the Giro wends its way back into its homeland.

"Italy holds a special place in my heart," Sagan said.

"It is the country where I won my first World Championship in 2008 and where I spent the formative years of my professional career, riding for an Italian team.

"In the last ten years I have had the opportunity and privilege to compete, many times, in some of the most prestigious races held in Italy, but I always felt that something was missing, the Giro d'Italia.

"I don't think there is any rider that doesn't dream of taking part in the Corsa Rosa, one of the most beautiful and challenging races in the world.

"This is why I'm delighted to announce that on May 9th, I will be on the starting line in Budapest, ready to tackle this iconic Grand Tour for the first time.

"It will certainly not be an easy race but I look forward to it.

"Next year's Giro d'Italia will also give me the chance to race so close to Slovakia and I'm sure the cheers of the Slovak crowds will be felt along the course.”