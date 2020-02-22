Evenepoel, who is just 20, has started the 2020 season in style, recording a stage win at the Volta ao Algarve on Thursday and holding the overall race lead, following on from his victory at the Vuelta a San Juan last month.

Merckx, himself a five-time champion of the Giro, believes his compatriot has shown that he can handle the rigours of a three-week grand tour but is still unsure whether he can win the event.

Video - Evenepoel explains the tactics behind his stage victory in Algarve 01:42

"We have to wait," the 74-year-old told Het Nieuwsblad.

"To start with, the cols in Italy are much steeper than what he has already tackled. The percentages of the gradients are much higher.

"But based on what he is already showing, it should not be a problem. I also don't see why he can’t handle a three-week race. Can he already participate for the overall victory? Call me back after the Giro…

"He already showed in South America last month that he has had a strong preparation. The Grand Tour contenders are still building up to their top condition, but they already know how impressive this young man is."