The 19-year-old Deceuninck-Quickstep rider had a strong season last year, making the step up from the juniors in spectacular fashion, including wins at the Tour of Belgium, San Sebastian and the European ITT Championships. However, he has never before taken on a three-week stage race.

At almost 20-years-old, the Belgian will be one of the youngest riders at the Giro, but was taking the news in his stride, nonetheless.

" I am really looking forward to being present in my first three-week race, the Giro d’Italia, a huge and prestigious event that captures one’s imagination. I am happy that the team have put their faith in me and gave me this amazing opportunity. "

“It will be quite a big experience to see how I will feel and cope with the three weeks of demanding racing and the hurdles lying ahead, but at the same time, I’m very excited to just discover the Giro. The plan is to take it day by day, see how things will go, give my best every time and enjoy it while continuing to learn."

Remco will start his season at the Vuelta a San Juan in two week's time, with the Giro set to take place between 9-31 of May.