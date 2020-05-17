Sensational finishes, solo attacks, snow, rain, crashes, controversy over comfort breaks, punches, pushes…the Giro d’Italia has had it all in recent years.

Running on the original dates of this year’s postponed Giro d’Italia - we are showing a classic stage every day with unique insight from riders, experts and commentators as we revisit unforgettable scenes.

Here is some of the epic drama we have coming up...

Tuesday, May 19th

Stage 14 - 2016

What to look out for: Esteban Chaves won a monster 210km ‘queen stage’ in the Dolomites. The Colombian outsprinted Steven Kruijswijk and Georg Preidler in an exciting finale to claim his first win at the Giro. With race leader Vincenzo Nibali dropped on the sixth categorised climb of the day, it was Kruijswijk who finished the stage in pink.

Chaves celebrates victory on the 'queen stage' in 2016 Image credit: Eurosport

Wednesday, May 20th

Stage 19 – 2016

What to look out for: The day the 2016 Giro was turned on its head. Steven Kruijswijk started the stage with a three-minute lead, but slipped down to third in the standings after crashing into a snowbank. Esteban Chaves moved into pink but Vincenzo Nibali won the stage and reignited his hopes of victory as he rode clear in the final five kilometres.

Thursday, May 21st

Stage 20 – 2016

What to look out for: Brilliance from Vincenzo Nibali. Having seemingly been out of contention a few days earlier, he followed up his victory on the previous stage by wiping out a 44-second deficit to ride into the pink jersey with only the final stage remaining. Race leader Esteban Chaves had no answer to Nibali’s attack on the penultimate climb and finished almost two minutes behind, with Estonian Rein Taaramae taking the stage win.

Friday, May 22nd

Stage 9 – 2017

What to look out for: Nairo Quintana powers to victory on the Blockhaus and Team Sky are left in tatters after a huge crash caused by a stationary police motorcycle. With Quintana’s Movistar team setting a strong pace, Wilco Keldeman clipped a parked vehicle and sent several riders tumbling, including Team Sky co-leaders Geraint Thomas and Mikel Landa. They were left with no chance of catching Quintana, who showed his climbing capabilities with a strong display, making his decisive attack on the steepest 14% section with 4.5km remaining.

Saturday, May 23rd

Stage 16 – 2017

What to look out for: A costly comfort break for Tom Dumoulin. The race leader had to hop off his bike with 33km of the stage remaining due to “stomach problems” - and his rivals took advantage. Nairo Quintana cut Dumoulin’s overall lead by over two minutes while Vincenzo Nibali won the stage after pipping Mikel Landa in a tight sprint finish.

Sunday, May 24th

Stages 19 and 21 – 2017

What to look out for: A double header to mark the end of a thrilling Giro. After venting his frustration at his two main rivals the previous day, Tom Dumoulin cracked and lost his pink jersey. He was dropped on an early descent and then lost time on the brutal double-digit ramps of the final climb as Mikel Landa won the stage and Nairo Quintana took over the race lead. The drama set up a thrilling final time trial stage with four riders in contention to win the race. However, it was Dumoulin who became the first Dutchman to win the Giro d'Italia as he comfortably overturned a 53-second deficit on Quintana. The Colombian did enough to take second on the podium just ahead of Vincenzo Nibali.

Tom Dumoulin celebrates winning the Giro in 2017 Image credit: Getty Images

Tuesday, May 26th

Stage 6 - 2018

What to look out for: A Mitchelton-Scott masterclass on Mount Etna saw Britain’s Simon Yates soar into the pink jersey after capping a brilliant one-two behind Colombian team-mate Esteban Chaves in an explosive stage. Yates showed class and diplomacy by gifting his team-mate a deserved victory on the race’s first summit finish after Chaves starred in the day's break.

Wednesday, May 27th

Stage 15 - 2018

What to look out for: Simon Yates takes control of the Giro with a superb solo win. His third stage victory – after attacking with 18km to go - saw him open up a 2.11 minute lead over Tom Dumoulin, who, along with Chris Froome, couldn’t keep pace with the maglia rosa. Yates was ruthless on the final climbs as he pulled clear and became the first man to win three stages while wearing the pink jersey since 2003.

Thursday, May 28th

Stage 19 – 2018

What to look out for: One of Chris Froome’s finest individual displays and one of the most remarkable days in the history of the Giro. Froome started the day more than three minutes behind race leader Simon Yates, but ended it in the pink jersey after a stunning solo attack with 80km remaining. The Team Sky rider pulled clear of his rivals, none of whom could keep pace. Yates cracked and finished almost 39 minutes behind while Dumoulin didn’t have enough in the tank to prevent Froome from taking pink on the penultimate stage.

One of Chris Froome's finest displays Image credit: Getty Images

Friday, May 29th

Stage 7 – 2019

What to look out for: Pello Bilbao kicked clear with just over a kilometre remaining to secure his first Grand Tour stage win. The Astana rider was part of a 12-man break which was whittled down to five on the technical finale of the 185km stage. With a steep finish, Bilbao made his move and his fellow escapees didn’t have an answer.

Saturday, May 30th

Stage 16 – 2019

What to look out for: Giulio Ciccone was the winner of a gruelling stage while Primoz Roglic saw his chances of overall victory fade. Ciccone triumphed at the end of a long breakaway as riders came through heavy rain on the tough Mortirolo climb. Richard Carapaz held off Vincenzo Nibali to maintain his overall lead but Roglic slipped back after being dropped and losing more than a minute on his rivals.

Sunday, May 31st

Stages 20 and 21 – 2019

What to look out for: The penultimate stage of last year’s Giro was a heated affair. Primoz Roglic was given a 10-second penalty after being pushed by a fan for over 15 seconds while Angel Lopez hit a spectator who seemingly made him crash as he headed into the final climb. Roglic also slipped off the podium as Mikel Landa moved into third and Richard Carapaz maintained the overall lead heading into the final day. There was no slip-up from Carapaz on the last stage – a 17km time trial – as he became the first Ecuadorian Grand Tour champion. American Chad Haga secured an emotional stage win.

