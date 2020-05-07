Eurosport and GCN launch Giro d'Italia Classic Stages to bring global cycling fans together

A 90-minute live and on-demand interactive daily show bringing to life the most memorable stages of Giro d’Italia from the last seven years.

Battles for the maglia rosa have stirred the passion of millions and produced some of the most memorable moments in cycling. Eurosport and Global Cycling Network (GCN) today deepen their collaboration to launch an exciting series of live shows and interactive experiences to give a unique insight into classic stages, revisiting unforgettable scenes during the Giro d’Italia.

Giro d’Italia Classic Stages premieres on Saturday 9 May at 1530 CEST – the original start date of this year’s postponed Giro d’Italia. The opening episode will recall just how Luca Paolini took audiences by surprise to win an exciting stage three in the 2013 edition. With other episodes including classic action from stage 14 in 2016 when Esteban Chaves beat Steven Kruijswijk in a sprint and Chris Froome’s attack in 2018, every angle from 21 memorable stages over the last seven years will be covered on both Eurosport and the GCN app - providing more ways than ever for the largest community of cycling fans to access premium content.

Airing for 21 days in May, Giro d’Italia Classic Stages will feature the very best stages from recent memory as chosen by a panel of experts from GCN. It will be available to watch across all Eurosport platforms (linear and digital) and live and interactive via the GCN app.

Alejandro Valverde and Vincenzo Nibali ride in the Dolomites during the 2016 Giro d'Italia Image credit: Eurosport

Reminiscing on past experiences at the Giro d'Italia, Fabio Aru remembers 2015:

I was 24 and I was there, fighting for the Giro. The same year I won the Vuelta, so in the end, it’s not something you forget. I don’t like talking about the past but I remember that.

“Let me be honest, before the start of the stage, yes (we were dreaming of pink). That year, as a team we were very strong. Landa, me, Kangert and even Tiralongo won a stage. We set off every day trying to make the race hard, and our mentality was to try to win it…. My family were all there at the line. They’ve always told me that when I attacked, the whole mountain roared with the noise people made at the finish.”



Andrew Georgiou as President, Eurosport and Global Sports Rights & Sports Marketing Solutions, added:

“We can tell the full story from every stage with a depth and level of detail like never before, working creatively to go beyond the archive and complement highlights with unique insights from our experts using ground-breaking immersive technology.



“We really want to offer the fans the feeling of a live event and set the platform for the sport’s return on Eurosport and GCN in the future. We’ve taken an innovative approach with Giro d’Italia Classic Stages to give fans the opportunity to engage with the sport in new and exciting ways.”

Stages to feature on Giro d’Italia Classic Stages (selected)

Day 1, Saturday 9 May – Italian Luca Paolini wins stage three in 2013 after Ryder Hesjedal had attacked and split the race

Day 3, Monday 11 May – Vincenzo Nibali wins Stage 20 in 2013 on Tre Cime di Lavaredo

Day 9, Sunday 17 May – Mikel Landa and Fabian Aru worked together to try and prevent Alberto Contador from taking stage 20 in 2015

Day 11, Wednesday 20 May – Vincenzo Nibali wins stage 19 in 2016 as Steven Kruijswijk crashes on descent

Day 13, Friday 22 May – Nairo Quintana wins on Blockhaus as Team Sky’s race is ruined by a crash involving Geraint Thomas and Mikel Landa

Day 20, Saturday 30 May – Giulio Ciccone wins the break during stage 16 in 2019 and Primož Roglič loses the Giro

Line-up of talent and experts to feature throughout Giro d’Italia Classic Stages

Alberto Contador, winner of multiple Grand Tours

Sir Bradley Wiggins, 2012 Tour de France winner

Bernie Eisel, Classics specialist

Jacky Durand, multiple stage winner at the Tour de France

Marianne Vos, three-time winner of the Giro d’Italia Femminile, the Road World

Magnus Backstedt, multiple Grand Tour stage winner

Brian Smith, cycling expert

Carlton Kirby, cycling commentator

Dan Lloyd, former professional road racing cyclist

Marion Rousse, former professional cyclist

Rob Hatch, cycling commentator

Simon Richardson, former professional cyclist

