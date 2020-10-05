Geraint Thomas will be hoping he finishes better than he started on Stage 3 of the Giro d’Italia.

The Ineos Grenadiers rider is expected to contend for victory on a tough stage that sees riders climb Mount Etna.

But his day didn’t get off to a good start as he was involved in a crash in the neutral zone - a non-competitive part of the race that usually covers the first few miles.

Pictures appeared to show Thomas with damage to his jersey and his team confirmed that he had fallen.

Fortunately for the 2018 Tour de France champion it didn’t seem like a serious crash and he was fine to re-join the peloton and start racing.

