Giro d'Italia 2020: 'A coming of age performance!' Watch as Tao Geoghegan Hart wins

Tao Geoghegan Hart produced the biggest ride of his career so far to win Stage 15 of the Giro d’Italia on Sunday. The ride put the Ineos Grenadiers rider up to fourth in the general classification.

