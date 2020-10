Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2020 - Addy Engels: 'Health is the priority, it would be irresponsible to continue'

The Giro d'Italia is in turmoil after a second team on Tuesday morning was forced to withdraw from the race due to Covid-19 testing. The race had already lost Mitchelton-Scott and has now lost Jumbo-Visma as well.

