On the day when GB’s GC hope, Simon Yates, had to withdraw from the Giro following his Covid-19 diagnosis, Alex Dowsett flew the flag for British racing with a solo victory on Stage 8 of the Giro d’Italia.

Dowsett, part of an original six-man breakaway, made his move with 18km to go, time trialling his way home to claim his second Giro stage win of his career, and the first for his team at the Italian Grand Tour.