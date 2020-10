Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2020: Alex Dowsett - 'You have to treat it like three time trials in one ride'

This 34.1km ITT is a very different proposition from the race against the clock that kicked the Giro off in Sicily. A tough ramp inside the opening 8km could see big time losses early on. Alex Dowsett discusses the make-up of the time trial course after his ride.

