Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2020 - Alex Dowsett: You wonder when your last win might be

British rider Alex Dowsett made history for Israel Start-Up Nation on Saturday, soloing his way to victory on Stage 8, securing his team’s first-ever stage win at the Giro d’Italia, but took time after the race to reveal the emotions that have underpinned a trying season.

