Team Sunweb duo Wilco Kelderman and Jai Hindley had huge trouble with their jackets as the Giro d’Italia exploded into life on the imposing Stelvio on Stage 18.

First, Hindley almost suffered a comical crash while trying to put on his jacket near the summit of the snow-capped mountain, having a huge wobble and almost careering into a stone wall.

It took him over 200 metres to wrestle it over both arms in vicious wind, but he was unable to zip it up, effectively leaving him with a huge parachute as he descended behind Rohan Dennis and Tao Geoghegan Hart (both Ineos Grenadiers).

But the drama was not over for Sunweb.

Kelderman, at this point in the virtual GC lead after Joao Almeida had cracked, also failed to zip up his jacket – prompting the Dutchman to take it off and cast it aside in frustration.

It proved a terrible decision as he tackled the descent without the extra warmth and cut a forlorn figure as the three-strong group ahead carved out a sizable lead.

He did eventually recover to limp over the line and take the maglia rosa, while teammate Hindley was already toasting a first Grand Tour victory after seeing off Geoghegan Hart in the finale.

Kelderman's lead stands at 12 seconds from Hindley with Geoghegan Hart a further three seconds back.

Rob Hatch and Brian Smith could not believe what they were seeing on the Stelvio as Hindley wrestled with his jacket.

“Oh dear, oh no! That nearly ended in tears for Jai Hindley,” said Hatch on Eurosport commentary as Hindley almost had a spectacular fall.

Smith added: “The wind is blowing a little bit towards the top of this climb. It always does. He’s finding it very difficult. It’s not easy with gloves on, he’s just trying to find his arm.”

The battle continued with Hindley desperately trying to claw his loose arm into the jacket as the temperature continued to drop.

“It’s not as if he can stop. It’s like learning to get dressed all over again. Go on. The world is willing him on here…” said Hatch.

Finally, he succeeded. “That’s what we want. Jai Hindley can get dressed,” announced Hatch gleefully.

'All the science... and it comes down to putting your coat on'

Kelderman’s hopes of winning the race looked to be disappearing when Pello Bilbao (Bahrain-McLaren) and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) swept past him.

“They’re going straight past him. He’s gone. He is gone! Wilco Kelderman is losing the Giro d’Italia,” decreed Hatch.

“All of the science, all of the planning, and it comes down to putting your coat on.”

However, Kelderman belatedly warmed up and dug in to finish fifth, two minutes and 18 seconds off teammate Hindley, and move into the maglia rosa. For now…

