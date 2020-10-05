Simon Yates was dropped on the final ascent of Mount Etna on Monday’s Stage 3 of the Giro d’Italia, seemingly leaving his hopes of winning a second Grand Tour in major doubt.

Yates, 28, excelled on the volcanic climb in the 2018 Giro, riding into pink as his team-mate Esteban Chaves took the stage victory. However, with 9km of the first mountain stage of the 2020 edition to go Yates lost touch with the peloton, seemingly ending his Giro challenge.

Giro d'Italia Wiggins on injured Thomas: 'This is the end of his Giro, it's hard to watch' AN HOUR AGO

Earlier, Thomas crashed in the neutral zone before the start of Stage 3, and the injuries picked up in the incident must have been worse than first feared as the Welshman cracked on the shallow gradients at the base of Mount Etna.

‘They are dropping like flies at the Giro’ – Simon Yates ships time on Stage 3

Yates crossed the line 4 minutes and 23 seconds behind the stage winner, Jonathan Caicedo. Not enough to end his challenge but leaving him with a lot of work to do over the next three weeks.

EF Education First rider Jonathan Caicedo would go on to win the stage, but Thomas’ hopes of adding the Giro to his palmarès are over after he came in 12 minutes down.

Giro d'Italia Is Geraint Thomas's Giro bid over? Ineos rider cracks on foothills of Mount Etna after crash 3 HOURS AGO